A recovery in the production of poultry and eggs in Russia is expected by May this year, which will help stabilize prices. This was announced on Thursday, March 4 press service Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

The ministry noted that the poultry industry in the country is developing dynamically, annually demonstrating an increase in the production of meat and eggs. This, in turn, made it possible to reach complete self-sufficiency. Also, the Ministry of Agriculture pointed out that prices for products in recent years have remained at a stable level, and in 2020 they were even lower than the year before.

“Currently, there is a certain imbalance between supply and demand in the Russian market. This is due, on the one hand, to an increase in the consumption of poultry meat and eggs as the most accessible sources of animal protein, on the other hand, to a slight decrease in production against the background of a worsening episodic situation. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, a full recovery of production in the industry is expected by May, which will further contribute to the stabilization of prices, ”the press service emphasized.

An additional factor in the increase in prices in the Ministry of Agriculture called outbreaks of bird flu, which are currently observed in the EU countries, which are the main suppliers of hatching eggs for Russian broiler poultry farms. The current situation made it necessary to adjust the geography of supplies. At the same time, the ministry pointed out that the country’s internal needs are met by 80% at the expense of its own production.

Earlier, on March 2, the general director of the National Union of Poultry Farmers Sergei Lakhtyukhov said that the largest Russian poultry farmers agreed not to increase selling prices for socially significant products for two months.

Also, according to him, the union asked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation for support measures, including an increase in the limit on preferential investment loans and the prolongation of these loans. In addition, the union hopes for benefits for manufacturers per 1 kg of manufactured products. Lakhtyukhov added that the goal is not to set certain prices, but not to increase them.

On March 1, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) received an order from First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov and began checking chicken and chicken meat producers for compliance with the requirements of antimonopoly legislation.

Earlier in the day, Belousov instructed the FAS to promptly check the producers of chicken and eggs for the justification of price increases and abuse of dominant position. The Ministry of Agriculture reported on February 17 that the cost of poultry meat and eggs may rise, but remain within the framework of food inflation.