The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation is working with manufacturers to prevent an unreasonable increase in wholesale prices for poultry and eggs, reports TASS…

Earlier it was reported that producers of eggs and poultry have requested a 10% increase in selling prices.

The ministry notes that it does not have information about the increase in selling prices from the main suppliers of poultry products, since the market is stable and saturated with products.

Earlier, the department noted that there are no prerequisites for a significant increase in prices, although there is an opportunity for some increase in the selling price of eggs and poultry meat in the short term. Among the reasons are increased demand and the situation with the spread of avian influenza.

The ministry expects the supply and demand balance to stabilize by April, given the short production cycle in the poultry industry.

We add that the Federation Council supported a law that allows the Russian government to independently regulate prices for socially significant food products.