The Ministry of Agriculture is ready to refuse to interfere in the regulation of grain exports in the event of a normalization of the situation in the grain market. This was announced on Tuesday, March 16, by the head of the department Dmitry Patrushev during a meeting of the State Duma committee on natural resources, property and land relations.

“As soon as the situation stabilizes, we will be ready to consider various other approaches to regulating this market, including excluding any interference at all. But for now we are forced to make sure that all our grain volume is not exported abroad. This is extremely important, ”he said.

Patrushev added that the department was forced to restrict exports to adjust domestic prices.

On February 8, the Russian government approved the formula for calculating the flexible export duty on wheat, corn and barley from June 2, 2021. To calculate the duty, data on the price of listed export contracts for wheat, barley and corn will be used.

Earlier, on February 4, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, Maxim Reshetnikov, announced that since April 1, a mechanism has been in place for registering export contracts for grain on the exchange.

At the end of January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on increasing the export duty on wheat from € 25 to € 50 per ton from March 1, as well as on the introduction of an export duty on corn in the amount of € 25 from March 15 to June 30, on barley – € 10 per ton.

At the same time, it was reported that the Ministry of Economic Development monitors the price situation on the grain market, and, if necessary, is ready to further adjust the mechanism for regulating their export.