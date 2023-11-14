The Ministry of Agriculture is working to increase the import of chicken eggs from the EAEU countries. Izvestia was informed about this by the press service of the ministry. This is one of the measures that may influence the stabilization of the growth in the cost of this product.

“In 2023, against the backdrop of increased demand for edible eggs in Russia, there will be an increase in prices for these products. At the same time, the situation is different in different regions. This issue is under special control in the Russian Ministry of Agriculture,” the ministry noted.

They also indicated that a plan has been agreed with the main producers to further increase egg production to meet the needs of the domestic market. At the end of the year, the department expects continued positive dynamics in this segment.

“In addition, the FAS, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, is analyzing the feasibility of raising prices for chicken eggs by manufacturing companies based on their costs. The challenge is to identify the reasons why prices are rising and identify possible responses. At the same time, an important factor is maintaining the pace of industry development and stimulating increased production,” the press service reported.

At the same time, from January to September 2023, egg production in agricultural organizations increased by 2.6% to 28.8 billion pieces. In all categories of farms – by 1.7% to 35.4 billion units.

The second area in which work will be organized jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Trade is to encourage manufacturers and retail chains to enter into long-term agreements for the supply of products, which will ensure predicted supply volumes and retail prices. This work is being carried out in close dialogue with manufacturers and retail chains, the ministry indicated.

“We hope that the measures taken will stabilize prices for consumers. At the same time, additional regulatory measures are currently being developed in case the above are not enough,” the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

How much for an omelet: authorities have prepared measures to stabilize egg prices