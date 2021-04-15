The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, points out that the change in the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura aqueduct has the double objective that “Do not repeat zero transfers”, and at the same time that there is more flow stored in the reservoirs at the head of the Tagus. Underlines that “Guarantees greater stability” throughout the hydrological year to the water needs for supplies and irrigation of the Segura basin that depend on the Transfer.

The number two of the Ministry explains that the purpose is avoid periods of hydrological exceptionality and highlights that the decision is based on technical criteria. Morán responds in this way to the rejection that the change in the exploitation rules has provoked between the irrigators of the Transfer and the groups that make up the Círculo por el Agua del Levante, who ask to delay this decree until the new basin plan is approved. of the Tagus. Likewise, they agreed to mobilize to avoid cutting the Diversion, which would come mainly through the rise in ecological flows in the Tagus, a measure currently being processed within the third cycle of hydrological planning.

«The modification of the rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, which affects the volumes that can be transferred in Level 2, strictly obeys a technical recommendation that advocates providing a more reasonable response to both the needs of the transferring basin and of the plaintiff ”, declares Hugo Morán. It points out that the last modification of the operation of the Transfer in 2013 “was done in disregard of the technical indications, which said that in Level 2 a volume of 38 hectometres should not be established, but 30, because doing so would place the system in a situation A good part of the hydrological year was exceptional, and this resulted in reducing the available reserves at the head. And secondly, it did not allow to act with sufficient predictability for the sector to make decisions in the demanding basin. Obviously, that was a political decision that has been proven wrong.

On this basis, Hugo Moran points out that what has happened so far is that approximately 50% of the time «the system is in an exceptional situation. Furthermore, at the moment there is a 20% chance that the system will enter Level 4, that is, zero transfer.

There was a specific moment in which the system was in zero transfer for eleven months in a row, and that situation is what we cannot allow to repeat itself. In other words, the decision that we are adopting at this time, taking into account technical criteria and reviewing the parameters that were already available in 2013, tells us so that the system does not run the risk of entering exceptional Level 3, or Transfer Level 4 zero, it is necessary to establish in Level 2 a transferable volume that does not exceed 27 hectometres »per month.

In his view, this allows «Always have more volume stored in header; In other words, the head reservoirs do not suffer; and we guarantee the needs of water from the mouth and the economic interests that derive from the use of the Transfer, greater stability throughout the hydrological year. In other words, it benefits the requesting basin and the transferor ”.