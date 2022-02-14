A young man receives the vaccine at one of the mobile points installed in the center of Murcia. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

The drop in coronavirus infections in recent weeks has led several autonomous communities to revoke the measures they maintained in their territories to fight against the sixth wave. Spain leaves behind, starting this week, a large part of the restrictions. The Region, the only community at this time that maintains capacity limitations, is considering today leaving behind this and other recent restrictions imposed by the health situation.

In the last hours, Galicia, the Basque Country and Navarra, which were the only regions, along with Murcia, in which there were still capacity restrictions and early closure of establishments, announced that they will eliminate these limitations as of this week. As LA TRUTH learned, the Community, in the regional Covid monitoring committee this Monday, could also agree to lift the capacity.

The same fate could also befall the requirement of the Covid certificate to access certain spaces. Currently there are only five regions, including Murcia, that continue to request this vaccination passport. A reality that could change in the coming hours. The measure is maintained today in Aragon, Galicia, La Rioja, Murcia and the Valencian Community. However, several of these autonomies have limited the use of the Covid certificate to certain health spaces.

Infections drop to half a thousand in one day with six deaths



In the case of the Region, the roadmap marked to date, and which could change today, dictated that the option of requesting the Covid certificate to expand to 100% the interior capacity in hotels, restaurants would remain in force until February 25 , leisure and celebrations. Nightlife, for its part, continues to be subject to the same conditions as the hotel industry, although it is possible that Health will allow the dance floors to open this week, as long as the epidemiological situation is favorable.

progressive fall



Statistics reveal that coronavirus infections continue to fall week after week and day after day in the Region of Murcia. The Ministry of Health registered 522 cases last Saturday, a figure well below the number reported seven days ago (758). Of the total positives, 154 correspond to Murcia, 101 to Cartagena, 55 to Lorca, 31 to Molina de Segura, 15 to Alcantarilla, 13 to Cieza, 12 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 12 to Yecla, 11 to La Unión, 11 to Torre Pacheco, and 10 to Águilas. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

The pandemic claimed the lives of six people in the last twenty-four hours. They are four men and two women aged 60, 64, 76, 80, 81 and 96 years, one from health area III (Lorca) and five from area VII (Murcia east). Four of the last deceased were unvaccinated, while two had been immunized. The total number of deaths exceeds 2,100 since the beginning of the crisis (2,102).