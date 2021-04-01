The Ministry of Health began yesterday to look for a legal loophole to prevent the use of masks from being mandatory with almost no exceptions. Minister Carolina Darias and the autonomous communities agreed to create a technical table that will propose in which situations it is possible not to use a mask and the Interterritorial Council next Wednesday will finally analyze the cases in which the protection element will not be mandatory. But the solution to this unexpected problem, which in a few hours has generated great controversy in society, does not seem simple because the law has been approved by Congress and the Senate and has been published in the Official State Gazette without errors in its processing.

The decree law that until now regulated the use of masks received the green light in May of last year, before the country entered the so-called ‘new normal’, and forced to wear a mask whenever it was not possible to keep an interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters, although in practice the protection is worn in almost any circumstance. But the communities adapted this decree law to their own autonomous regulations and set exceptions for leisure and outdoor activities.

At the same time, Parliament started up its machinery and began work on a ‘new normal’ bill to replace the decree. In this process, the PSOE of the Senate proposed to end any exception: its amendment was approved and appeared in the BOE on Tuesday. “People six years of age and older are obliged to use masks on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public,” says the law, which only exempts from the mask for those who do sports and people who suffer from diseases or respiratory difficulties.

“We believe that it is possible to homogenize, harmonize and contextualize the law to the time in which we find ourselves,” Darias tried to put out the fire yesterday, who, even so, recognized that the approved text has a “technical basis” and, therefore, in full force, and that the only solution is to find “legal margins” that allow it to be smoothed out.

In the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, several autonomies showed their concern about the new norm. The one that raised its voice the most was the Balearic Islands, which, in fact, announced that it was not going to apply the law. His Health Minister, Patricia Gómez, stated bluntly that “the use of a mask will not be mandatory on the beaches of the Balearic Islands as long as there is a safety distance.”

Hostecar: “It will not affect us”



From the Cartagena Hospitality Business Association (Hostecar), its president, Juan José López, believes that the new restrictions will not affect them “in any way”, and even that it will benefit them, “because there will be more security and we will be able to defeat the virus , something that will prevent a new closure of the hospitality industry. And the president of the Cartagena Hotel Group, Bartolomé Vera, considers that “we will only have to notify customers at certain times, but nothing more” and trusts that they will not have problems, since “the use of the mask is more than accepted by all in any situation.