The scarce reserves of water from the Tagus that are stored in the Segura basin will run out in the coming weeks for irrigation; while those destined to supplies would do so in four months. This is recognized by the Ministry for Ecological Transition in the order published today in the BOE, in which it authorizes the unloading to meet the supplies of this month, of 7.5 cubic hectometres. At the same time, the Ministry motivates its decision not to send water for irrigation – it is the third consecutive ‘zero transfer’ – due to the decrease in reserves at the headwaters of the Tagus and to ensure supply to the population.

The ministerial order recalls that as of November 1 -which is used as a reference- there was a volume of transferred water available in the Segura basin of 26.44 hm3 for supplies and 3.86 hm3 for irrigation, as well as a volume Authorized for supply pending transfer of 7.5 hm3. This reflects that the irrigable area of ​​the Transfer is below minimums in terms of the availability of resources from the Tagus. Irrigation communities, and not equally, have other resources, such as wells, treated water, desalination and Segura, depending on their location and their concessions, although the most important supply corresponds to Transfer

The order, signed by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, indicates that the headwaters of the Tagus will continue to be in an exceptional hydrological situation (Level 3) next quarter. He adds that taking into account the estimated supply and irrigation consumption for the coming months, “the supply reserves would be exhausted in about four months and the irrigation reserves in the coming weeks,” he indicates in the BOE.

The Ministry points out that the decisions taken in recent months not to transfer water for irrigation in the Levante have contributed to mitigating the decrease in the volumes stored in the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs, “where the risk of entering a Level 4 situation is away in time.” Said level marks the red line of 400 hectometres that legally prevents any transfer.