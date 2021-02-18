The vaccination campaign picks up speed, at least on paper. The Public Health Commission, in charge of setting the national vaccination strategy against Covid-19, yesterday took an important step by including people between 45 and 54 years old in immunization plans, although the date on which citizens of this age group can be vaccinated is still a great unknown.

The general population between 45 and 54 years of age will be immunized with AstraZeneca, a vaccine that will only be administered in Spain to those under 55 years of age. People between 45 and 54 will begin to be inoculated with this compound once the groups that the Ministry of Health established as essential workers have done so, that is, second-line health personnel, home help services personnel, juvenile centers. and day centers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacy office personnel, dental technicians, speech therapists, correctional institution workers, members of the State Security Forces and Bodies and emergency and infant, primary and secondary education teachers.

SO ARE THE GROUPS Older than 80 years His vaccination has already begun in the Region of Murcia and in other communities. Pfizer and Moderna vials will be used. People between 70 and 79 years old They will begin to be vaccinated when the immunization of those over 80 is completed. They will also receive the doses of Pfizer and Moderna. People between 60 and 69 It is the next group to be vaccinated, after the 70-79 band. They will receive vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Under 60s with risk conditions (serious illnesses) Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Teachers, police, firefighters and different health groups (up to 55 years) They will be vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca. Vaccination of these essential health workers and personnel has already begun in the Region. Not so the vaccination of teachers. People between 45 and 54 years old They will be given the AstraZeneca vaccine. It remains to be defined which vaccine the population between 56 and 59 will receive.

On February 6, the first shipment of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Spain, with 196,800 doses (13,300 in the Region of Murcia), but also with doubts about the population that should receive them, since the pharmacist had not tested it in over 65 years old. After weeks of debate, the Ministry of Health used the most restrictive criteria and decided to supply it to people under 55 years of age. The Region was betting on expanding the band to 65, but for now it will not be like that.

Health remembers that there are no doubts about its effectiveness (between 62% and 90%, depending on the group). During February, Spain will receive 1,810,575 doses from AstraZeneca (as they need two punctures, they will serve to immunize more than 900,000 people), but the Ministry expects that there will be many more in the coming months, mainly starting in the summer, since the company has closed an agreement with the German laboratory IDT Biología to multiply its production. Carolina Darias’ department estimates that it will need approximately three million doses of Oxford to immunize teachers, police, military, firefighters and the other priority groups of AstraZeneca. The general population aged 45 to 54 will be vaccinated after these groups do so, so the date they will receive the injections is anyone’s guess.

From today in 17 centers



Closer, however, is immunization for people of other age groups. In the Region of Murcia, the administration of about 4,500 doses of Pfizer to people over 80 years of age in the Alcantarilla-Casco, Alhama, Mula, Águilas Norte, Lorca Sutullena, Cehegín, Caravaca, Yecla Oeste, Jumilla health centers , Molina de Segura Norte, Archena, Alquerías, Cieza, Abarán, San Andrés (Murcia), Vistalegre (Murcia) and Barrio del Carmen (Murcia).

After those over 80 will come people between 70 and 79 years old; Next, it will be those between 60 and 69 who receive the inoculations and later, those under 60 years of age with high-risk conditions of suffering serious illness from Covid-19. These new groups will exclusively receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which use messenger RNA technology and have been tested in people over 65 years of age.

The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, regretted that “more delays in the arrival of vaccines are announced, which necessarily implies a new change in the vaccination plan.” For this reason, he demanded that the Government of Spain and the European Union “act decisively and firmly” with the companies.

He also requested that “bet on groups from older to younger as an objective criterion to simplify the mass vaccination procedure.”