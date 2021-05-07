The General Directorate of Water of the Ministry estimates that before the summer the new exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer will be applied, by means of a royal decree, as THE TRUTH learned yesterday. The Ministry does not intend to paralyze this reform, as requested by the governments of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, as well as the Círculo por el Agua del Levante.

The proposal has just passed the filter of the National Water Council, although with less support in the second consultation. It should be noted that the Community of Madrid, whose territory is very involved in the planning of the Tagus, has voted against the Ministry and the change of the rules. In the first round, he did not vote. The Ministry maintains that the annual volume transferred will hardly vary, and that it intends to give regularity to shipments. The main change consists in reducing the water contributions from 38 to 27 hectometres per month when the headwater is in hydrological normality.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, welcomed the decision of the National Water Council, and pointed out that it is a “brave” move by the Ministry. In his opinion, this measure restricts the transferrable capacity. He said he understood that in eastern Spain “they are pissed off” by a decision that is an “important” step, reports EP.

García-Page said he understood that in eastern Spain “they are pissed off”, which angered the irrigators who demonstrated in Murcia



“There is no technical justification”



These statements further aroused the irrigators of the Transfer who demonstrated yesterday before the Government Delegation in Murcia. Together with the representatives of the Circle for Water of the Region of Murcia, Almería and Alicante, the president of Scrats, Lucas Jiménez, said that “we are going to kick until the last hour, until the last consequences.”

He criticized the “angry irony” of the president of Castilla-La Mancha, for saying that he understands that in the Levant “they are pissed off.” “We are right and that is why he does not understand us,” replied the leader of the Scrats. Regarding the new Plan of the Tagus and ecological flows, he added that «a cut to the Transfer of 40% of what we have been receiving is coming up, which means that irrigation will not have water availability for many years; supplies will have a hard time, and prices will rise. ‘

He considered it “regrettable” that these changes are being proposed “without technical justification; the Ministry and the CHS know that. They know that the Segura basin is not viable without contributions from the Tagus, and it is made by a political decision to satisfy the desire for supremacy of Page and the political leaders of Castilla-La Mancha. This is what the Levant faces ». The protest was attended by counselor Antonio Luengo, former mayor José Ballesta and Pascual Salvador (Vox), among others.