The University Coordination Committee, in which the rectors of the universities of the Region and the Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas, take part, supported this Monday that Each institution takes the exams in the format, ‘online’ or in person, that it considers. So, the University of Murcia will resume face-to-face tests on February 1, after the two-week postponement agreed on Friday due to the escalation of the pandemic; UCAM continues with its face-to-face tests this week; and the UPCT, where partials are carried out, combines the two models.

At the UMU they plan to hold a Governing Council next week, but not to back down with the start of face-to-face exams. The session will be dedicated to debating which class format is chosen for the second semester, and the changes caused by the suspension of the tests for two weeks will be tried to fit into the calendar.

The Minister of Education, Miguel Motas, recalled this Monday that the Ministry, the CRUE and the Community endorse the development of face-to-face exams, while Health does not indicate otherwise.

The UCAM maintains these days the face-to-face tests and the UPCT combines them with ‘online’ evaluations



The rector of the UPCT, Beatriz Miguel, highlighted that the students of her university are taking partial exams in both formats (face-to-face and ‘online’) at almost 50%. The UCAM, Josefina Lozano, pointed out that the Catholic continues with its planning, and the face-to-face evaluations continue this week. “2,000 students have been examined without incident. The University is a safe environment. We have not found reasons to introduce changes, “he said Monday.

At the University of Murcia, with a much higher volume of students than the other two, the face-to-face exams will be resumed in two weeks, after they were postponed due to the escalation of the pandemic and the complaints of students, who reported problems completing commuting to campus safely. The UMU has always been in favor of maintaining face-to-face tests because, most teachers consider, they offer more guarantees of equity in the evaluation, among other reasons, because it is much more complicated for students to copy.