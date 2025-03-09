Charges of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Territory of the Generalitat and the presidents of Renfe and Adif have met this Sunday at the offices of the Sants Station (Barcelona) to discuss this week’s rail incidents.

The Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, Silvia Panequehe has convened the meeting together with the secretary general of the Ministry, Jordi Terrades and the Secretary of Mobility and Infrastructures of the Government, Manel Nadal, which It was scheduled at 12.30 and started an hour later.

The meeting has been attended by the Secretary of State for Transportation and Sustainable Mobility, José Antonio Santanoand the president of Renfe, Álvaro Fernández Herediaboth telematically, and the president of Adif, Luis Pedro Marco de la Peñahe has attended in person after an hour of Air incident delay in which he was traveling.