Despite an ultimatum from farmers’ lobby organization LTO, there will probably not be a final text of the Agricultural Agreement this week. On Monday, the parties involved met again at the main table of the consultation. A draft agreement is being worked on, but organizations are not yet in agreement on a few points, reports the Ministry of Agriculture. It hopes to have more clarity about the negotiating agreement next week, when consultations are scheduled again.

