The ministry denied plans that allegedly included a ban on foreign software (software) in Russian schools. About it RIA News reported in the press service of the department.

Information about a possible ban on foreign software in schools in December 2021 appeared in the Vedomosti newspaper. The publication referred to the ministry’s plan to stimulate the development of the IT industry. However, the Ministry of Finance answered that this document is not relevant.

In October last year, Russian schools were allowed to independently choose software for organizing the educational process.

Until 2030, it is planned to implement the national project “Education”, which, in particular, includes the federal project “Digital educational environment”. A total of 784.5 billion rubles were allocated for the national project. The goals of the project are to ensure the global competitiveness of Russian education, as well as Russia’s entry into the top ten countries in terms of the quality of general education.