THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 7:50 p.m.



The Ministry of Education of the Region of Murcia pointed out this Wednesday that the new selectivity model presented by Minister Pilar Alegría “does not advance in the definition of more homogeneous tests at the state level, which guarantee real equality of all applicants in their access to university.

In addition, the council led by Mabel Campuzano also protested the deadline that the communities have to make contributions to this exam model, since they can submit their proposals until September 15. A term that Education considers “insufficient to be able to carry out a process of serious and calm dialogue with the educational community and the universities themselves.”

“The Ministry of Education does not consider it opportune to rush into the design of a new EBAU model for the 2023/24 academic year, when all the decrees of the new curricula have not yet been published or implemented,” they point out in a statement.

In the opinion of the Ministry of Education, “it is necessary to reflect on the competence model that is to be implemented in Baccalaureate and the contents of this stage, on which much has been debated at the conference held this Wednesday and which has not been the subject of a great consensus, before designing a new EBAU model”.

As they point out in a statement, the objective of Education is “to ensure that this proposal from the Ministry does not imply a reduction in the demand for students, nor in the quality of their training.”