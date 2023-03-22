The General Directorate of Water of the Ministry of Ecological Transition has awarded the contract to carry out a comprehensive study of the state of conservation and establishment of the safety levels of channeling in the Segura river, in the 66-kilometer section between the Contraparada and the mouth in Guardamar, reported this Wednesday morning the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). With this study, the corrective measures that will have to be applied in risk areas will be known, in order to increase safety levels and at the same time improve the hydraulic capacity of the river.

The base budget of the award is 1,125,323 euros, with a duration of three years. The CHS points out that the last constructions of the channels of the Segura river date from the end of the last century, so that at present it has been observed “the need to act in some of its sections to study its structural safety. This security has been seriously affected by the DANA episodes in recent years that have come to confirm the need for better knowledge of the sections of the riverbed, from the Contraparada to its mouth, both from the hydraulic, structural, topographical and geotechnical.

Protective elements



The study will allow the basin organization to carry out a detailed analysis of the state of conservation and maintenance of the different sections channeled in said section to articulate what measures or needs the fluvial course analyzed presents. It is also intended to geometrically update the channeling, its protection elements and weak points and auxiliary facilities.

Likewise, with this study it will be possible to determine the precise actions to recover the hydraulic capacity of the Segura River, especially at its mouth, to eliminate the formation of landfills in its channel. An annual conservation and maintenance plan for those infrastructures where the need to carry out preventive and/or corrective measures is determined based on a rigorous analysis of the identification of areas with potential risk of breakage, as well as the drafting of various projects, will also be drawn up. with a restoration character, aimed at repairing the deficiencies detected.

Channeling and river spots



The study area is the channeling and protection spots included in the section of the Segura river that starts from Contraparada, in the Region of Murcia and reaches the mouth of the river, in Guardamar del Segura, which represents a route of 66.50 linear kilometers. The meanders with service located in the municipalities of Beniel, Formentera del Segura, Jacarilla and Guardamar del Segura will be included as a work area, as possible alternatives, these meanders represent 5.13 linear kilometers, the CHS points out.

The scope of work covers a total area of ​​716.3 hectares, considering as the lateral limits of the channeling 50 meters on each side of the central axis of the riverbed (100 m wide and 71.63 km long). With this action, the basin organization indicates that it continues to make progress “to achieve greater security for the entire Segura riverbed, particularly in Vega Baja, to increase the resilience of the territory against floods.”