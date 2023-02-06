Two strong earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 respectively, struck near the city of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey on Monday. According to the Turkish government, hundreds of people died and many were injured.

Previously, the ministry issued different color codes for travel to Turkey. Code red applies to the border areas with Syria and Iraq due to ‘military actions’. Code orange applies to the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing because, among other things, there are regular fights between the Kurdish PKK and the Turkish army. Only necessary travel is recommended. The rest of the country is yellow because of the increased terror threat directed at Western targets, including the tearing up of a Quran in the Netherlands and the burning of a Quran in Sweden.