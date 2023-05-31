The 28-M elections have caused the transfer of the Tagus to Segura to be delayed for the month of May, a decision taken this morning by the Central Exploitation Commission, which has authorized the maximum discharge of 27 hectometres provided for by the law of according to the reservations that were in the header dated May 1. Of this volume, 7.5 hectometres will be for supplies, various sources report.

In this way, another monthly discharge of 27 hectometres is chained, a situation that will probably change next month, when the headwaters are expected to vary. It currently stores 638 hectometres. This month’s shipment has been considerably delayed due to the elections, since it is usual for the Exploitation Commission to meet in the first fortnight.

The riverside municipalities, concerned about a PP-Vox pact



The Association of Riverside Municipalities has expressed its concern at the scenario of a central coalition government between the Popular Party and Vox, which recovers “clearly transferring” positions. In a press release, regarding the automatic transfer of 27 hm3 authorized this morning, said association indicates that there will be a diversion to the Guadiana of 1.24 hm3, “which will be deducted from those sent to Segura”, reports EP.

“May will foreseeably be the last month in which the relevant 27 hm3 will be transferred at Level 2, before the exploitation rules are changed again, after the Ministry of Ecological Transition reduced from 38 hm3 to the current 27 hm3. In June they will already be in a Level 3 from which they do not expect to leave until next autumn if it rains », he indicates.

From the association they consider that the change is mandatory to adapt it to the needs of the new basin plan, but they show their concern about a possible change of government in the elections on July 23.

“We do not trust that they comply with the reduction, seeing the disregard that they make to environmental protection regulations when they collide with their economic interests,” they fear from the association that, by way of example, talk about what happened in the Mar Menor and Donana.

«We cannot trust. It would be dramatic for us and for all Spaniards, because the Tagus belongs to all Spaniards and it seems that it is owned by the gentlemen of the Region of Murcia”, said the president, María de los Ángeles Sierra.

For his part, the vice president and mayor of Alcocer, Borja Castro, has warned that Vox “is clearly a transferor and proposes an absurdity, the interconnection of basins, to disguise its electoral interests in the Region of Murcia; The Popular Party has tried to knock down with resources from the Levant every step we have taken in defense of our river and our reservoirs ».

Reserves rise in Segura



The marshes of the Segura basin have reserves of 399 cubic hectometres, 17 more than last week, according to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge collected this Tuesday by Europa Press.

The Segura reservoirs have 111 cubic hectometres less than on the same date the previous year, and 150 less than the average they usually store at this time (549 cubic hectometres). Thus, the Segura basin reservoirs are at 35 percent of their total capacity.

In the country as a whole, the abundant rains of the last week have not been able to stop the fall of the water reserve, which has fallen to 47.5 percent of its total capacity, according to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. , which indicates that the reservoirs have lost 86 cubic hectometres this week (0.2%), leaving 26,640 cubic hectometres of stored water.

Of the total water stored, the reservoirs for consumptive use have a capacity of 38,663 cubic hectometres, but they are only filled to 39.24 percent of their capacity. Meanwhile, those destined for the production of electricity, which have a capacity of just over half, 17,406 cubic hectometres, are at 65.9 percent of the total.

By areas, the reserve presents wide differences between the northern basins and the basins of Catalonia and the south of the Peninsula. Specifically, Eastern Cantabrian is at 90.4 percent; Western Cantabrian, 87.8 percent; Miño-Sil; 72.1 percent; Galicia Coast to 80.7 percent; the internal basins of the Basque Country to 81 percent; Duero at 65.1 percent; Tajo, at 58.7 percent; Red, Odiel and Piedras, 69 percent and Júcar, 58 percent.

However, the Guadiana basins are below half of their total capacity, which is at 31.9 percent; Guadalete-Barbate; 25.3 percent; Guadalquivir, at 23.8 percent; the Mediterranean-Andalusian basin, at 34.3 percent; Safe, at 35 percent; Ebro, at 48.6 percent and the internal basins of Catalonia at 25.6 percent.

This week the rainfall has considerably affected the entire Peninsula and the maximum has been recorded in Castellón, where 128.8 liters per square meter were collected.

The current situation of the reservoirs is far from the average of dammed water in the last ten years, since they keep 30.27 percent less than this average and are 4.22 percent below the average of last year on these same dates.

You have to go back to 1995 to find the reservoirs at a lower level than the current one in week 22. Then, the reserve was at 39.80 percent of its total capacity and three years earlier, in 1992, they were at this same week at 46.02 percent of its total capacity. Thus, this week, 2023 is the third year with less dammed water since there are records.