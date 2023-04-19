The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, announced yesterday that the regional government will demand today at the National Drought Table, which meets in Madrid, “measures to help farmers and ranchers, who are having a very bad time” . “We will make a specific proposal that we have agreed with the agricultural and irrigation organizations,” he added. In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture explained that it will request the Ministry to “have all the necessary procedures for the immediate activation of all possible additional resources, with special emphasis on desalination plants and drying wells in the Segura basin.”

The claim of the autonomous Executive is that “all these measures can be put into operation immediately and without delays, in addition to preparing possible complementary wells that temporarily increase the availability of water.”

President López Miras specified that “the dry land is having a very bad time in the Region of Murcia. The sector is in a limit situation”, while regarding irrigation, he highlighted its ability to resist adverse conditions. «It is being verified how the work of the last decades to manage each drop of water is giving results. In a region where it barely rains, with a more than contrasted water deficit and in a situation of drought in which many communities are on the edge, we, because of our management capacity, because of the infrastructures, technology and investment that we have done, it makes our irrigation land in a better situation than in the rest of the communities”.

Irrigation modernization



On the other hand, the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, reported an investment plan of 2,130 million euros until 2027 to cover the modernization of irrigated crops and save on water consumption given the drought that affects agriculture. Planas assured, in the press conference after the Council of Ministers, that the objective is to achieve at least a 10% saving in water consumption for this type of crop.

The communities that will receive the most millions from this public-private investment plan will be Andalucía (almost 269 million, 21% of the total), Aragón (214 million, 17%) and Castilla y León (178 million, 14%). The amount allocated to crops in Catalonia (9%), the Valencian Community (7%) and Extremadura (7%) is also significant.

The minister highlighted the importance of irrigation and ruled out the limitations on these crops, since they account for 23% of cultivated land but offer 65% of vegetable production in Spain, so they are “key” for the future. “We must have sustainable irrigation in Spain if we want to continue with the current level of production and maintain food autonomy and the volume of exports from our country,” he assured.