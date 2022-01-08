The machines are working on the last section of the A-33 highway, a few days ago. / TO. ALONSO

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) wants the A-33 highway to have two service areas in what is now a route without these spaces. The department directed by Raquel Sánchez Jiménez has given the green light, provisionally, to the «study of the preliminary project for the construction and exploitation of the Altiplano service areas, on the A-33, at kilometer 44.5, on both margins , in the municipality of Yecla ». It will soon be submitted to public information, as confirmed by sources from the aforementioned Ministry.

With this action, the central government intends to promote the construction of two service areas on the A-33 highway, between Blanca and Fuente la Higuera, before the end of the last section of the highway, which is currently being built between Yecla and the Albacete town of Caudete. The works will have an estimated budget of 8.9 million euros.

El Miteco will enable two parking areas with a capacity for 200 light and heavy vehicles



Each of the two service areas will have a service station, an auxiliary building for a store and sale of automobile products and two charging points for electric vehicles, the Ministry of Transport said. At the same time, there are landscaped areas in these spaces, as well as cafeterias and restaurants, a washing bridge, toilets with showers and water, air and breathing supply points.

Last section



In addition, both gas stations, located on both sides of kilometer 44.5 of the highway (approximately at the height of Boquera del Carche) will also have parking for around 200 vehicles, between light and heavy.

The work carried out by the operators now focuses on the execution of the last section of the highway, which connects Yecla with the Albacete town of Caudete. It is about eighteen kilometers long. As explained by the Ministry, the works are progressing at a good pace on the entire variant of the A-33 in Yecla. This last section of the road is the fifth to go into operation, as work on the rest has already been completed.