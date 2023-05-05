The Community and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miterd) agreed on Friday the “immediate start-up” of a joint working group to analyze the actions and investments of the regional government that would reinforce the measures contemplated in the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor (Mapmm), as reported by the Government of Spain in a statement.

In the telematic meeting convened by the Secretary of State for the Environment (SEMA), Hugo Morán, he raised the “need to work with a shared roadmap” to the Minister of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez that integrates the commitments and priority actions considered by the two administrations, as well as sharing information on a regular basis. Hugo Morán considers that there are “numerous instruments” to mark a common roadmap, both in Law 3/2020, for the Protection of the Mar Menor, and in the Hydrological Plan of the Segura Demarcation.

Sources from the Ministry indicated that both parties have agreed, in the first place, “to consolidate the scope of intervention through said permanent technical working group between the two administrations.” According to Morán, the framework of actions of the Mapmm is endowed with more than 484 million euros and requires its complementarity with the projects that must be promoted from the regional Executive.

Secondly, the Community and the Ministry have undertaken to “work to achieve an agreed field of research”, so that both administrations take advantage of and cooperate with all their available scientific knowledge resources.

The third agreement reached has been to “activate the creation of the Inter-Administrative Commission of the Mar Menor provided for in Law 3/2020 for the protection of the Mar Menor, which mandates the regional government to establish this body, and which would be made up of representatives of the General Administration of the State, of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia and municipalities of the Mar Menor basin”.

At the meeting, the Miterd presented the state of progress of Mapmm’s actions and reminded the Ministry that this framework of actions reflects the need to restore balance so that, according to the Ministry, “those activities that are exerting the most pressure (agriculture, livestock and urban planning) are compatible with the conservation of the Mar Menor in the medium and long term taking into account climate change, and whose guiding criteria for the measures are to act at the source pollution with solutions based on nature and relying on the best scientific knowledge and social participation.

After sharing the actions implemented by the Community and the Ministry, the plans and measures to be taken into account both at the regional and state levels were discussed and placed to configure a roadmap made up of the most urgent actions. .

The Community warns about the entry of nitrates



For its part, the regional government transferred to Morán the enormous concern that exists “due to the large amount of nitrates that enter the Rambla del Albujón, about 200 liters per second, into the ecosystem and placed special emphasis on the need to lower the water table of the aquifer to reduce the pressure on the Mar Menor, at the same time that he invited him to listen to the scientists with the idea of ​​establishing the most urgent actions possible».

On the other hand, he recalled that “the Government of López Miras does not stop working for a single day in the Mar Menor”, highlighting among other actions “the removal of biomass, permanent research and monitoring, actions to minimize the entry of rain or the application of the Law to guarantee the compatibility of the productive sectors and the protection of the ecosystem”.

Finally, the Minister of the Environment proposed to the Ministry “the Inter-administrative Commission for the Mar Menor, as a collegiate body and made up of representatives of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, the General State Administration and the riverside municipalities involved, with the sole objective of obtaining integrated institutional coordination and cooperation to carry out joint actions that favor the ecosystem”.