The regional government had planned to administer another 2,453 doses of the coronavirus vaccine yesterday, with which it calculated to close the week with a total of 37,530 vaccinated people. This means having already supplied 94.8% of the 39,560 doses that the Ministry of Health has sent to the Region since the end of December (38,360 of Pfizer’s preparation and 1,200 of Moderna’s).

These data are provided by the Community. The Ministry of Health does not update the vaccination figures by region on weekends. Until now, the information offered by both administrations has presented important differences, with the State numbers always lower than those provided by the regional Executive. This was due, as explained by the Ministry of Health, to problems when communicating the updated data to the Ministry of Health.

Like every Monday, today a new shipment is expected to arrive, although it will be lower than the 12,675 weekly doses that had been received so far. Specifically, the Region will have 6,825 doses (half less). The pharmaceutical Pfizer recently announced that it would reduce its deliveries to Europe from this week in order to increase its production capacity.

With the 2,030 remaining vaccines and those that arrive from today, it is intended to carry out the administration of second doses to users and workers of residences for the elderly and people with disabilities.

The campaign will start at the Messengers of Peace residence in San Pedro del Pinatar and at the Churra center for the disabled in Murcia.