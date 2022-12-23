Cessations in two economic portfolios of the Government on the eve of the end of the year. On the one hand, in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, where Judith Arnal Martínez, chief of staff of the portfolio holder, Nadia Calviño, will leave office. As it has emerged, the dismissal has taken place by virtue of a jointly agreed decision in view of a year 2023 full of events, such as the presidency of the European Union during the second semester, which will make the next year “particularly intense”. .

The appointment of his replacement, which has not yet been revealed, is expected to take place at the next Council of Ministers, which will be held on December 27.

Arnal was Nadia Calviño’s chief of staff since June 2021, when she was appointed to replace Carmen Balsa, who left the Ministry of Economic Affairs to head the commercial office in Milan.

The department that Calviño directs has experienced numerous departures in recent years. In addition to chiefs of staff, also secretaries of state, such as Ana de la Cueva or Roberto Sánchez, as well as communication directors.

The other dismissal affects the Ministry of Industry led by Reyes Maroto. In this way, the next Council of Ministers will approve the dismissal of Raúl Blanco Díaz as General Secretary for Industry and SMEs, since he will become the General Director of the School of Industrial Organization.

The new General Secretary for Industry and SMEs will be Francisco Blanco Ángel, who is currently a senator for the Principality of Asturias. His appointment will also be made at the last Council of Ministers this year. It is expected that this meeting of the Government will have a marked economic nature, given that a new anti-crisis package is expected to be approved.