The activities of the “Fifty Retreat”, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, started today, with the participation of government ministers The UAE and officials of federal and local government agencies in the country, as the ministerial retreat sessions aim to develop an integrated strategy for the next 50 years, in order to consolidate the UAE’s leadership position in the region, enhance its competitiveness, and establish a new phase by preparing for the future with a clear vision and work programs capable of achieving the aspirations and aspirations of the UAE people and their leadership Rational.

The agenda of the ministerial retreat was inaugurated by the session of Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in the presence of ministers, heads and secretaries of local executive councils, which came to discuss the future directions of the UAE government during the next phase and formulate an integrated set of axes and frameworks that constitute an extension of the state’s national agenda.

Al-Gergawi stressed that the next stage requires the development of an integrated system of work between the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors, in order to ensure concerted and complementary efforts to draw the strategic direction and the basic features of the next fifty years’ march, by formulating innovative axes and perceptions that enrich the development paths in the country and ensure the process of renaissance and development in the UAE continues to distinguish it. .

His Excellency the Minister of Cabinet Affairs indicated that new governance will be worked on to manage the work of the federal government and ministries, based on dynamic and rapid national priorities, adding that the main objective of the new strategic directions is to formulate an advanced work plan that strengthens the position of the UAE.

Strategies to enhance state readiness

The “fifty retreat” comes within the efforts of the UAE government and its preparations to formulate strategic frameworks and axes of work in the government and private sectors for the next fifty years, in order to enhance the country’s readiness to be among the best and most distinguished in the world, and in a way that establishes its position and regional position as a preferred destination for living, work and investment.

The holding of the ministerial retreat coincides with the golden jubilee of the UAE, which is the starting point for a new phase in its continuous development process at an accelerated pace, during which the UAE government, through its various leadership, administrative and executive structures, seeks to formulate an advanced strategic vision based on innovative and unique ideas that push the state’s development path to Wide prospects and supports its efforts to achieve more achievements and successes that meet the aspirations of the people of the Emirates.

The Cabinet Retreat … an Emirati governmental tradition

The ministerial retreat constitutes an Emirati governmental tradition that aims to monitor the pulse of societal needs up-to-date and to upgrade and update government performance. During the past years, the UAE government held a number of ministerial retreats in order to keep abreast of developments, and to improve and develop government work mechanisms and tools.

The first ministerial retreat was held in 2006, followed by the ministerial retreat at Bab Al Shams in 2007, the ministerial retreat in “Against Us” in the Emirate of Fujairah in 2007, the ministerial retreat in Jebel Dhanna in Abu Dhabi in 2007, and the ministerial retreat at Qasr Al Sarab in The Western Region in 2010, the ministerial retreat on Sir Bani Yas Island in 2013, and the ministerial retreat that was held under the slogan (After oil) at Bab Al Shams resort in Dubai in 2016.





