The ministerial order that definitively ceases operation of the Almaraz nuclear power plant in 2027/28 and the “excessive” fiscal burden that said plant supports, with almost 450 million euros annuallyare two key elements that work against this Cáceres plant being able to continue its activity beyond the set date.

In addition, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and third vice president of the Government, Sara Aagesen, stated this same week that the deadlines for the definitive closure of the Spanish nuclear plant were already agreed upon in 2019 by companies, facilities and with Enresa, a public company responsible for the management of radioactive waste generated in the country.

ministerial order

The ministerial order of July 23, 2020 from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge granted the renewal of the exploitation authorization of the Almaraz plant and established its cessation as “definitive” on November 1, 2027 for Unit I and October 31, 2028 for Unit II.

Sources consulted by EFE have explained that this classification as “definitive” prevents the proprietary companies from obtaining a possible new extensionso only “a modification or repeal” of the aforementioned ministerial order would open the window for the companies that own the Cáceres plant to begin the path towards a possible extension of activity.

Tax burden

The Almaraz nuclear power plant, which employs almost 3,000 direct workersindirect and induced and whose energy production meets 7% of the electricity demand of the country as a whole (around four million homes), pays about 450 million euros annually in taxes.

A recent report by the auditing and consulting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) states that the Spanish nuclear park bears “a growing fiscal burden that includes redundant and unjustified concepts, increasing its costs to economically unsustainable levels.”

Between 2025 and 2035, the tax burden, according to this report, will account for more than 40% of the total costs of the nuclear park. Furthermore, the tax burden borne by the nuclear park has increased by more than 70% in the last five years.

Among the main fiscal burdens borne by the nuclear park are the Enresa tax, the Tax on the Value of Electrical Energy Production (IVPEE), the spent nuclear fuel production tax, the ecotaxes (taxes established by the autonomous communities with justification for environmental reasons), the IBI and the IAE.

“What cannot be is that in the end it is thrown down and it is said that a technology – nuclear – is not competitive, when it is not competitive because they tax you.”stated this week the president of the Nuclear Forum, Ignacio Araluce.

In this sense, he explained that the taxes paid by each of the plants are different, “but there is an average of 18 euros in taxes, plus 10.3 euros/MWh of the Enresa Rate, which has now been raised by 30% compared to at the rate that existed before, that they had already raised it by 20% compared to 2019″.

The PxC report concludes that the taxation supported by the nuclear park has increased by more than 70% in the last five years, and between 2025 and 2035 it will account for more than 40% of its total costs.