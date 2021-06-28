As emphasized Final statement On the importance of providing humanitarian support to the Syrian people, delivering humanitarian aid to all Syrian territories, and supporting the efforts made by the United Nations and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Syria.

The statement pointed out the need for international and regional partners to continue to cooperate in combating terrorism and extremism in Syria to prevent the terrorist organization Daesh from expanding again in Syrian territory. It also stressed to continue working to implement all aspects of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 on Syria. The international meeting affirmed the common concern to exert more efforts to end the Syrian crisis and alleviate the suffering of the Syrians in order to achieve security and stability in Syria.

The participants expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the United States and Italy for the efforts made to prepare for this meeting, which is an opportunity to discuss international efforts aimed at achieving progress in resolving the Syrian crisis.

During the meeting, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen, who heads the Emirati delegation, stressed the need to continue work and cooperation in confronting the terrorist organization ISIS and its extremist ideas, in addition to the need to preserve the progress made to prevent the terrorist organization from rearranging its ranks, and to continue joint efforts in confronting the ideology ISIS and its terrorist ideas, and reducing its ability to expand in other parts of the world, especially in Africa.

Shaheen also indicated that the UAE believes that joint action is the most effective way to confront and eliminate terrorism and extremism, while stressing that confronting extremism and terrorism is consistent with the UAE’s vision of building the future, spreading tolerance, and promoting stability, peace and prosperity.