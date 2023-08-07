Dina Mahmoud (Khartoum, London)

Yesterday, the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, hosted meetings of the foreign ministers of Sudan’s neighboring countries to discuss ways to end the crisis in Sudan, which caused a major humanitarian crisis. Yesterday evening, Chadian Foreign Minister Mohamed Saleh Al-Nathif received Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at N’Djamena airport, according to what was reported by Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministerial mechanism emanating from the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, which was held on July 13, during its first meeting in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, discusses aspects of the Sudanese crisis, with all its security, political and humanitarian dimensions, and its effects on the Sudanese people, and its regional and international repercussions, with the aim of developing practical proposals that enable the heads of Countries and governments neighboring Sudan to move effectively to reach solutions that put an end to the current crisis, and preserve the unity of Sudan, its territorial integrity and the capabilities of its people.

Since the crisis broke out in Sudan, the main concern of many women activists has been to support those affected by the ongoing fighting.

The women of this country play a vital role in leading relief efforts for the afflicted, so that their activity is transformed by the crisis from the struggle to obtain and guarantee their rights, to work to secure the necessary requirements for the survival of the residents of the affected areas.

A large part of these efforts is organized through groups formed on social media, which include women representing civil society organizations from different parts of Sudan. The activists involved in these activities are organizing health care operations, and helping their peers and children to survive the dangers of the crisis, whether by fleeing to other regions, or by leaving the country entirely.

And participating in these relief activities, according to the American “Foreign Policy” magazine, in a report published on its website, are Sudanese female doctors residing abroad, some of whom engage in virtual clinics that provide their services remotely, through “WhatsApp.”

In parallel, there is coordination with organizations and destinations on the ground to provide online training for Sudanese medical students who are still able to access the Internet.

In addition, these initiatives are concerned with securing logistical support for women wishing to flee the country, whether by organizing the necessary papers and visas for that, or providing the necessary funds to enable them to leave the country, and securing the financial resources that give them the opportunity to obtain a temporary place of shelter. in the diaspora countries, and obtaining their basic needs, for several months at least.

Although the services provided by these initiatives also include men, the first concern of those in charge of them is women, especially since their needs are usually overlooked in times of crises and disasters.

These services focus on Sudanese women most in need of assistance, especially pregnant and displaced women, amid estimates that the battles have forced about 70% of the health facilities in the battle-affected areas to close their doors.

This disastrous situation has led to the deprivation of more than a million pregnant Sudanese women from obtaining maternal and child care services, whether partially or completely, at a time when it is feared that more than 4 million women and girls will be exposed to what is known as a “risk.” gender-based violence”.

Al-Azhar calls for an end to the fighting

Al-Azhar expressed regret over the violence in the Darfur region, western Sudan, and called for an end to conflict and fighting in this country.

A statement from Al-Azhar said: “Hundreds of families were forced to leave their homes and countries to flee and save their lives from the scourge of conflicts.” The statement called on “the wise men and sons of Sudan to give priority to the interest of their homeland, to resort to the voice of reason and wisdom, to return to the dialogue table, and to stop disputes and conflicts that will only result in more killing and destruction.” He urged all organizations and international relief bodies to run convoys of urgent relief aid to the conflict-affected regions in Sudan.