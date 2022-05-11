The Ministerial Council for Development, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, discussed in the meeting that was held yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi, the mechanisms for collecting federal government revenues and means of developing them, and the results of applying the professional license for workers in the field education.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing the development of judicial system legislation and policies to develop the social security system in the country, and proposals for new classes of shares to be offered by public shareholding companies in the country.

The Council discussed the mechanisms and procedures for implementing the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage of 1969, the Protocol of the Civil Liability Convention of 1992, and the Agreement on Compensation Fund for Oil Pollution Damage of 1992.

In governmental affairs, the Council reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the subject of “The Ministry of Economy’s policy regarding supporting the tourism sector.”

The council also discussed proposals to re-form a number of federal committees, including the Higher Committee for People of Determination in the country, the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, and the UAE National Committee at the World Energy Council.

The Council discussed and reviewed a number of government reports, including a report on the project to adopt the national identity number as a unified identification number for employees and retirees, a report on the achievements of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a report on the meetings of the fourth session of the review of the country’s trade policy within the framework of the World Trade Organization, held in March 2022.

The council reviewed and discussed reports on the achievements of a number of federal councils for the year 2021, including the work report of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, the work report of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the work report of the Emirates Council on Climate Change and the Environment, the work report of the Emirates Food Security Council, and a business report The Higher Committee for Medical Responsibility.



