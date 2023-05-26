His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which a number of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the government work system were discussed.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a number of strategies and initiatives related to the country’s sports sector, promoting environmental sustainability and regulating the energy sector, in addition to reviewing a number of national programs aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises.

During its meeting, the Council also discussed the issuance of a number of legislations related to regulating the legal professions, legal advice, expertise and translation, and the notary public, in addition to developing a number of laws related to the health and economic sectors.

The Ministerial Council for Development reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding each of the “government policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services.” It also reviewed a number of government reports related to developments in the state’s accession to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the achievements of each of the Financial Activities Committee and the Industry Development Council. and the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation.

