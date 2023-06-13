His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Al Watan Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which a number of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the government work system were discussed. .

The meeting’s agenda discussed a number of legislations related to regulating the economic sector in the country, including the profession of auditors, commercial agencies, arbitration, reorganizing medical and pharmaceutical products and tracking mechanisms, in addition to reviewing a number of policies and regulatory decisions related to the implementation of the human resources law in the federal government, and electric vehicles. .

The council also discussed a number of new technologies in the field of transportation and mapping software within the legislation laboratory, and mechanisms for testing them in coordination with the ministries and concerned authorities.

In government affairs, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed a number of regulatory decisions related to the education sector in the country and the governance of its councils, and the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding the topic of “the policy of the General Authority for Sports regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country,” and the system for hosting international and regional conferences and events.

The Council reviewed a number of government reports, including a report on the results of implementing the medical examination system for newborns, the results of participation in the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank, the annual meetings of the joint Arab financial bodies, and the meeting of the regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, in addition to the decisions of the Committee Financial and economic cooperation in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.