His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which a number of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the government work system were discussed.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing initiatives related to the development of the export sector in the country, and proposals on government housing projects. The Ministerial Council also discussed preparing a set of federal legislation related to health affairs, in addition to discussing the issuance of Cabinet decisions regarding the organization of some axes of the legal system and legal advice in the country, and protection issues. consumer.

The Council reviewed and discussed a number of government reports for the year 2022 regarding the work of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability, and developments in foreign direct investment inside the country, in addition to developments in implementing the national agenda for direct investment outside the country.