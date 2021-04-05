His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, affirmed that the UAE is proceeding with steady steps under its leadership in consolidating the Emirati development model to have a global footprint that keeps pace with all global developments, and work to consolidate the UAE’s position at the forefront of the world’s countries in various development sectors .

This came during His Highness presiding today the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at the Qasr Al Watan complex in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and within its agenda a number of initiatives and topics were discussed within the framework of developing the government work system.

The council’s meeting agenda included discussing the development of the building guide for the UAE, in line with updates in the global construction field, supporting the country’s goals and vision in implementing sustainability in the construction sector and infrastructure and raising the quality of the infrastructure, which enhances the country’s competitiveness and raises its global ranking, as the guide organizes the implementation of projects from buildings And methods and reduce negative impacts on the environment.

The council also discussed strengthening the fields of importing and re-exporting agricultural and livestock consignments and their products, through partnership with the private sector and making use of its capabilities in the areas of food security, which would enhance the flow of goods and entrepreneurship in agricultural and animal business, and the state’s ability to meet the needs of the population in all circumstances and times and conservation. On the stability of their prices.

In organizational affairs, the council reviewed a number of proposals and decisions, including the proposal to determine the value of the debt that obliges the debtor to submit a request to open insolvency procedures and liquidate his funds, and to amend the amount specified for the debtor’s creditor or a group of creditors, which will contribute to enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the financial and economic field and raising the levels of guarantee. General financial.

The Council also discussed the introduction of a system for monitoring the progress of Emirati women aiming at governance to measure the progress of indicators to support women and enhance the competitiveness of the national strategy for Emirati women and measure the rates of local, regional and international competitiveness, which helps to present the best forms of effective partnership at the national level. The system represents a clear methodology and mechanism for anticipating the future of Emirati women. And identifying the most important issues associated with them, by focusing on presenting and monitoring indicators and results, analyzing data based on competitive indicators, and raising development plans and recommendations to increase competitiveness.

On the other hand, the agenda of the meeting included discussing the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding the policy of the Ministry of Education to supervise schools, and the policy of the Ministry of Culture and Youth .. The Council reviewed the results of coordination between federal authorities and local authorities regarding the use of federal roads.

In government reports, the council reviewed a number of government reports as part of its meeting’s agenda in the context of developing government work, which included reviewing the report of the state’s participation in the meeting of the League of Arab States in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and reviewing the report on the results of monitoring the strategic food stocks in the country for the third quarter of the year 2020.