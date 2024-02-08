His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of government initiatives and policies, and reports on the work of ministries and a number of federal councils, were reviewed. For the year 2023.

The meeting's agenda included discussing proposed national policies and projects in the fields of energy, electricity and communications, in addition to developments in the national policy to enhance lifestyles in the country, and a number of proposed initiatives in the field of national tourism, and enhancing the efficiency and attractiveness of the country's labor market.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed a report on government housing policies, developments in some regulatory decisions for the financial markets sector in the country, in addition to the report of the Emirates Accounting Authority regarding the final account of the Emirates Real Estate Corporation for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, and a report on the achievements and work of each of the Institute’s Board of Directors. The National Center for Health Specialties and the Cybersecurity Council for the year 2023.