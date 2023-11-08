His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held as part of the annual meetings of the UAE government 2023 in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The Council discussed a number of projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening the government work system and keeping pace with the requirements of the next stage.

The meeting’s agenda included a number of policies and projects related to the environment and energy sector and reducing the carbon footprint, in addition to proposals in the field of culture and arts and the financial markets sector, in addition to reviewing a number of policies regarding federal government human resources, and legislative projects in the field of security and safety, in addition to related decisions. In the government financial sector and the state securities sector.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed a number of reports for the year 2023 regarding the results of the Ministry of Finance’s participation in the G20 financial track, and the results of the Ministry of Economy’s participation in the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting (Goa – India) 2023, in addition to a report on the results of the Ministry of Culture’s participation in the Forum St. Petersburg International Economic.