His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the Ministerial Development Council meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of government initiatives and projects were discussed.

The meeting agenda included discussing a number of decisions and policies related to the education, securities, and culture sectors, in addition to the regulations of the United Arab Emirates University. The Council also reviewed a number of government reports on the country’s financial markets, the results of the work of the Center of Excellence for Applied Research and Training, and the results of implementing a number of cultural initiatives and programs.

In legislative affairs, the Council reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of a number of federal economic and financial laws. The Council also discussed the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding supporting the industrial sector in the country, the value-added tax system, and the selective tax.