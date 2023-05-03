His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Al Watan Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which a number of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at developing the government work system were discussed.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a proposal to develop educational models in a number of federal higher education institutions in the country, regulating electronic commerce, and regulating procedures for combating communicable diseases, in addition to discussing a number of cabinet decisions related to the judicial system in the country in terms of regulations related to the legal profession, legal advice, notary public, and expertise. and translation.

The Council reviewed a number of government programs and plans in preparation for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session (COP28), which will be held in the country. The new, in addition to a number of government reports for the year 2022, including a report on the achievements and work of the Emirates Development Bank, the Health Council, and the Sports Coordinating Council, in addition to the results of implementing the national drug policy in the country.