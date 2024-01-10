His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of initiatives, policies and projects aimed at developing the government work system in the country were discussed.

The meeting agenda included a discussion of proposed national policies and projects in the field of science and technology, health, energy consumption, regulation of economic activities in the country, and a number of regulatory decisions related to financial affairs.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed a number of results and reports on public safety, the report of the Emirates Accounting Authority regarding the final account of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, and developments in the implementation of a number of initiatives and programs aimed at stimulating foreign investment in the country, and the results of Implementing educational and economic initiatives.