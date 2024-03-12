His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Al Bateen Palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, reports and developments on the implementation of a number of government policies and initiatives were reviewed, in addition to discussing legislation and proposals aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the government sector in the country.

The meeting agenda included discussing the results of implementing national initiatives to enhance the efficiency and stability of the labor market in the country, developments in the results and performance of the industrial sector in the country, and the results of implementing a number of economic policies and strategies, in addition to initiatives to enhance sustainability, developments in renewable energy strategies, and a number of educational system projects.

In government affairs, the Council discussed the Federal National Council’s requests to discuss a number of government topics, and reviewed the report of the Emirates Accounting Authority regarding the final account of the Emirates General Petroleum Company for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, and reviewed reports on government agencies’ compliance with cybersecurity standards. And developments in the application of cybersecurity policies, in addition to discussing the results of localization in the banking, financial and insurance sectors in the country.