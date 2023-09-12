His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of initiatives, policies and legislation aimed at developing the government work system were discussed.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a number of initiatives and policies related to industrial waste, classifying urban areas, and supporting the national industrial sector in the country, in addition to the policy of developing the level of services in the federal government, and studies to outsource some services. The Council also discussed a number of legislation regarding civil aviation, and the footprint. Genetics, personal status, cooperatives, financial technology, and industrial property. In government affairs, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed a number of proposals to support training programs in federal government higher education institutions. It also reviewed the 2022 reports of the United Arab Emirates University, developments in the progress of work in the fields of joint Gulf economic action, in addition to the results of the policy of involving youth in tasks. Official in federal agencies.