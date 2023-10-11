His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of initiatives, policies, and draft legislation aimed at developing the government work system were discussed.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing a number of government initiatives and policies related to housing assistance and enhancing environmental sustainability and recycling systems. The Council also reviewed a number of proposals in the field of education and raising the efficiency and attractiveness of the labor market in the country.

Regarding legislative affairs, the Ministerial Council for Development discussed a number of legislative amendments related to the procedures and services of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the regulation of fish wealth in the country and aquatic organisms. The Council also reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council regarding labor market activities and the organization of private higher education, in addition to a number of recommendations. Government reports on developments in financial projects, energy production, results of localization in the banking sector, and developments in the state’s participation in a number of international organizations and institutions.