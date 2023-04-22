A lot of people were there that November 14th in The Hague. Officials from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), teachers, advisers, the management and a director of CBS de Leyenburg primary school in The Hague. Minister Dennis Wiersma (VVD) was there on a working visit. This time, a critical remark from the primary school director went down the wrong way. She asked for “trust” in the profession. Wiersma went crazy, says one present. Started yelling loudly at the principal. “She was shaking on her legs.” Then he also shouted to the driver: “A minister also has his limits!”

Wiersma (36), minister of primary and secondary education, yells at people. This is known in the department where he has been working since January 2022. He himself has now, after reporting in The Telegraph Friday morning, admitted that he can be “fierce and sharp”. He tolerates, say several (former) employees NRC, no contradiction. He can explode over messages he doesn’t like or if innovations aren’t happening fast enough in his eyes. On November 14, he displayed that behavior outside the department, to an elementary school principal.

Matthijs van Nieuwkerk

Six days later, on Sunday 20 November, Wiersma is on the talk show WNL on Sunday. He responds to the news de Volkskrant about TV presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and his brutal treatment of employees: “Everyone has a weak moment once in a while. But that also means that you have an open culture. That, once you have let your hair down, you can say: that was not good, I should not have done that.” He acknowledges that people “have to look at themselves” – “especially if they have the responsibility for employees in such a program. That’s part of it… If you don’t deliver… that’s painful.”

While Wiersma talks, officials from his ministry watch the broadcast in embarrassment on the couch at home. The internal app group starts to shake: their minister disapproves of behavior that he himself shows very often.

Five months later, on Friday, April 21, the article outlines The Telegraph a painful image of the minister, who seems to be adored outside the walls of OCW. Teachers love him because he does what his predecessors did not do: identify problems in education, come up with solutions and hold the powerful school boards to account for their responsibilities.

But internally, according to anonymous sources, he would behave like a temper frog: yelling at mostly young civil servants, slamming doors and putting employees under pressure.

Enter the reporting The Telegraph is correct, the ministry said on Friday. Wiersma “was ambitious and driven, demanding, sharp and sometimes fierce towards civil servants” in the first period of his ministry. “He recognized at the time that this was not good.” The behavior is said to have taken place in the “first three-quarters of his term of office”. So until the end of October 2022.

According to the ministry, that period is now behind us. The minister has “taken action” and “several discussions have been held between the minister, executives and employees” about cooperation “given the high pressure and the demanding of the work”.

Euphemism

The statement from OCW about Wiersma’s behavior is “a euphemism,” says an official who wishes to remain anonymous. In reality, things would have been much harder at the ministry.

The official calls it “painful for the people whom Wiersma has burnt out”. A number of spokespersons and other close associates have left in the past year.

Wiersma, says another anonymous source, has an urge to act that is “remarkable” for a minister. “He has the image of a hot-tempered little man and often seeks the edges of what is possible. That is to be commended, but he sows his own headwind by the way he does this.”

At the end of last year, his urge to act already led to a clash with his officials, writes NRC on December 1. Wiersma wants to tackle religious weekend schools, ignoring the urgent advice of his officials about the unfeasibility of his plans.

On his Instagram account, photos, videos and selfies posted by Wiersma who visits schools and talks to students. On November 8, he shows a film ‘Respect!‘, about decent behavior at school.

One of the employees from his ‘social media team’, who follow him with a camera and post all messages, is now at home with a burnout. And he’s not the only one. The ministry cannot say how many people are sick at home or have left OCW because of Wiersma. In a written response to questions from De Telegraaf, a spokesperson writes: “Around the three OCW ministers there have been several changes in the past 15 months (since the cabinet took office, ed.). We see that more often after a cabinet change, because there may or may not be a good ‘match’.”

According to OCW, no formal complaints about Wiersma’s behavior have been submitted. But the number of reports within the ministry about ‘undesirable behaviour’ has risen since the arrival of Wiersma in January 2022. In 2017, confidential counselors within OCW received 55 reports, in 2018 49, in 2019 82, in 2020 58, in 2021 29 and in 2022 112 A more than doubling in six years.

Wiersma went through the dust on Friday afternoon before the assembled parliamentary reporters. He thinks it is “very bad”, he said, that officials “do not dare to say what they want” to him and that his “words as a minister sometimes hit harder than what I was used to, just like Dennis.”

His first year as minister was “quite exciting,” he said, “but I have to set a good example. I blame myself for not doing that.” He also said that he is still “learning” and that he now asks employees: “What do you need to function well?” He “cannot guarantee” that he will never be fierce or sharp again, “but I do know that I will try to discuss that in a good way afterwards.”

