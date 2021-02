Vidal will take advantage of the Ballesteros march to restructure his part of the Government and introduce heavyweights of the party Beatriz Ballesteros left the San Esteban Palace yesterday (in the background), after presenting her resignation as a Transparency counselor. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

Counselor Beatriz Ballesteros arrived early yesterday at the San Esteban Palace with a bomb under her arm. The magistrate, an independent within the quota of power of Citizens in the regional Executive, requested the floor as soon as the meeting of the Governing Council began and communicated to everyone what had already been announced minutes