The Minister of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, Beatriz Ballesteros, has presented its resignation from the Governing Council this Thursday, as confirmed by THE TRUTH.

Ballesteros communicated his irrevocable decision to the president of the Community, Fernando Lopez Miras, on the morning of Thursday. via email, and then announced it to the rest of the councilors at the Governing Council meeting.

The reason for resignation is that the counselor perceives a “loss of confidence” in her from the party that proposed her to be part of the regional Executivel, Citizens, and more specifically from the regional coordinator, Ana Martínez Vidal.

Beatriz Ballesteros will now resume her professional career, as She is a magistrate with a position in the ninth section of the Provincial Court of Valencia, specialized in commercial matters. She left this position when she was offered to join the regional government in July 2019. She is not affiliated with Ciudadanos.

The departure of the Transparency Minister is the tip of the iceberg of a deeper reshaping within the Executive, especially the power share of the Citizens party. Ana Martínez Vidal intends to develop a comprehensive remodeling of her team, which would go through her appointment as vice president of the Community to replace Isabel Franco and the departure of the current directors from the Government.

The passage of Ballesteros through the regional Administration highlights her management in the DANA of 2019, since she has the powers of Emergencies, as well as the approval of the regional Public Governance Strategy. It has not been able to promote the new Law on Good Governance and the Fight against Corruption, which was one of his main objectives when he took office. The Cs parliamentary group presented it in the Assembly, but withdrew it to give priority to the processing of the Social Services Law.

A “very thoughtful” decision



Ballesteros assured that his resignation has been a “very thoughtful” decision. «From my innate vocation of public service, it has been a pleasure to work for improve the future of our society“Ballesteros said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

The already ex-councilor has confirmed that she has resigned to the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, and has finished her message by thanking everyone.