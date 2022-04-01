The Minister of Transparency, Security and Emergencies, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, did not want to speak openly this morning in relation to the information published this Friday by LA TRUTH in relation to the process opened by the Court of Auditors against dozens of senior Administration officials, as well as who was head of the department in the previous legislature, Pedro Rivera, for the payment of overtime to firefighters in 2017 within an alleged damage to the regional public coffers. “We are an Administration that is within this process, so out of loyalty and respect for the Court and the Autonomous Administration itself, what is appropriate at this time is not to make any assessment.”

Sánchez Lorente did respond to this newspaper to the question of whether measures are going to be put in place to solve this problem due to the excess of overtime in the fire department, indicating that “of course” and, in fact, he has added that «since I landed in the CEIS (Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia) I showed that there was a significant problem of a shortage of troops». And he blamed “the unfair state replacement rate that has limited our growth in the last ten years.”

In addition, he insisted that “services are growing, the population is growing, and yet the workforce has not increased, so the deficit was pressing.” A reality that he assures has been exposed in various forums, mainly in the CEIS assembly itself, when I presented the budgets, “where I already announced that we were incorporating an item of 1.5 million euros to make the largest public offer of employment of the Consortium in all his story”. Thus -he added- that this is following in its footsteps «and next week we will approve the modification of the list of jobs (RTP), and a public offer of 70 new firefighters for the CEIS is already included in the draft Budgets» .

“That is the solution, without a doubt, to solve all the problems of personnel deficit”, emphasized the counselor. Although he also acknowledged that there are other issues of concern, such as the installations, “since some are very old”, which is why it is necessary to undertake their renovation. In this regard, he specifically indicated that “we have incorporated an item of 3 million euros to face the construction of new parks and the modification of others.” Exactly, to act on eight venues, such as the action that takes place in the Mula park, as well as the works recently completed in Cieza. The future park of San Pedro del Pinatar is also pending. Similarly, he referred to the existing commitment to the renewal of vehicles and materials.