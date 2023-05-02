EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a database updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

The Minister of the Bolivian Presidency, María Nela Prada, asked the Bolivian Catholic Church on Monday to pronounce forcefully on the newspaper of the Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas, Pica, in which this religious man admitted to having abused dozens of minors when he was a teacher in several Bolivian schools and where he also recounted how the order covered up for him. “We expect a forceful pronouncement from the Church in relation to these events,” Nela Prada declared before the media during an event in La Paz (Bolivian capital) on the occasion of Labor Day. The minister stressed that the abuse of minors committed by the clergy are not “isolated cases” in Bolivia and stressed that “an internal reflection is needed” within the ecclesiastical hierarchy, and that this translates into clear signals “because [estos episodios] They are crimes.”

Nela Prada has also indicated that she hopes that “justice will act with the full weight of the law” and that “the corresponding authorities will carry out the investigation” into the case of Father Pica, especially “the people found responsible.” The minister’s statements come a day after Wilfredo Chávez, Bolivia’s attorney general —the equivalent of the State Attorney General in Spain—, announced this Sunday through his social networks that he will open an investigation into the Jesuits after the accusations of three victims de Pica published by EL PAÍS. “This horror would have been covered up by the leadership of the Catholic Church at the time, according to the publication of the Spanish newspaper. On the first business day, we will request the background information, via the consular, so that this very serious fact can be investigated in Bolivia,” Chávez wrote on his Twitter profile.

Subsequently, Wilfredo Chávez told this newspaper that he “will take the “terrible case very seriously” and that he will ask the Bolivian Foreign Ministry to request if there is a record of the case in Spain and will also request that criminal proceedings be initiated in Cochabamba, which it was the epicenter of the alleged criminal activities of Pedrajas. “For that we will require a copy of the priest’s memories that are the source of the report,” he said.

Pica, who died in 2009, left a written record in a diary of the sexual abuse he committed against dozens of children in various schools in Bolivia, especially in the Juan XXIII center in Cochabamba. “I hurt a lot of people (85?) Too many,” he admits. Pedrajas spent most of his religious life (about 48 years) in Bolivia, where he was a teacher, school director, in charge of novices, and religious vocations counselor, among other positions.

In the text, the Jesuit also recounts how his superiors covered up his crimes (up to seven Jesuit provincials and a dozen Bolivian and Spanish clergy) and the complaints of some victims who came to the order. In the document, Pica does not describe the abuses in detail, but EL PAÍS has reconstructed these gaps at the hands of five of its victims and several relatives. Among them, his nephew Fernando, who found the diary in a family storage room while cleaning at the end of 2021.

Fernando denounced the abuses in various religious and judicial instances without obtaining a response. Among them, the delegation of the Jesuits in Bolivia dedicated to investigating complaints of pedophilia. Osvaldo Chirveches, a former provincial of the order who now directs this service office, maintained an email correspondence with Fernando until last October. Since then, Chirveches has never again informed him about the investigation process that, according to the canonical code, the Society of Jesus was obliged to open. The ex-provincial only demanded that he send him the newspaper, but Fernando did not.

After the publication of EL PAÍS, the order published a statement in which it acknowledges that, in addition to the complaint from Pica’s nephew, it received a second from a victim and that it has had an investigation underway since April. In addition, he admits the “credibility” of the complaint made by Pedrajas’ nephew.

However, this last part is contradicted by what Chirveches stated to this newspaper days before the publication of the report. At that time, the order maintained that Fernando’s complaint was invalid, because he presented it “in a communication through an email where the director of the Juan XXIII school appeared.” At the insistence of this newspaper that this violated the current norm of Pope Francis —which indicates that the crime notice it is “all information about a possible crime that reaches the Ordinary or the Hierarch in any way” and that “it is not necessary that it be a formal complaint” (article 9)—, Chirveches remained silent. He only stated that the company had launched a preliminary investigation after the arrival of a complaint from a victim, and that it was ready to send the results to Rome and “wait for indications from there” to open a canonical process.

Until now, the Society of Jesus had not publicly reported the case. During the canonical investigation, according to Chirveches, they have not interrogated the provincials who covered up for him and who are still alive. He has also not reported whether he has taken precautionary measures against them.

An unusual testimony

For the first time since EL PAÍS began the investigation into pedophilia in the Catholic Church in 2018, which has uncovered 954 cases in Spain alone, this newspaper accesses a document that shows the view of abuse and its cover-up from the religious side aggressor. Pica named History to that kind of memories of 383 pages typed on a computer. A diary made up of reflections, accounts of episodes in his life, as well as dozens of letters. In total, 350 entries headed, in bold, by the place and date where he wrote them.

Its reading allows us to follow his life from when he entered the order in Spain as a novice in 1960, until a year after his death, in 2008, when he stopped writing. In his pages, he recounts his trip to Latin America as a missionary and the impression that the poverty of certain places, such as Cochabamba, causes on him. But he also describes with shame and fear the abuses he commits. He is afraid of being found out and blackmailed. He recounts how he “asks for help” from various members of the Church to put an end to this anxiety. He says he feels guilty of his crimes, although he always refers to them with euphemisms such as “sins”, “blunders” or “disease”.

Sweetened descriptions that are not related to the testimonies of the victims who have already spoken with EL PAÍS, who remember the abuses as a true nightmare. “The consequences that the abuse caused me have been devastating for my emotional, affective, economic and work life,” recalls one of them.