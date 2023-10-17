The Minister of the Interior (Interior) of Guatemala, David Napoleón Barrientos, presented his resignation this Tuesday, shortly after the Prosecutor’s Office requested his dismissal for not clearing the protests and blockades demanding the resignation of the attorney general. Consuelo Porras. The minister’s resignation comes a day after a protester was killed by gunmen in the northwest of the country and amid the growing crisis following the presidential elections.

Francisco Gonzalo Velásquez took to the streets this Monday, October 16, like hundreds of Guatemalans, to reiterate the collective request for the national strike of the last 15 days: the resignation of the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, as well as other judicial officials, for try to block the inauguration of the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo.

But Francisco did not return home. He was murdered when he was blocking a road at the Orizaba intersection, Malacatán, in the department of San Marcos, northwest of the country.

“He was a day laborer, he planted taro. Today they continue to watch over him,” reported Fía Heisenberg, from the Antigua al Rescate organization, on her social network X. The Fire Department confirmed the death of one person and several injuries from gunshots.

Witnesses, according to local media reports, said that hooded and armed men arrived at the site of the demonstration and opened fire.

In other parts of the country, as well as in the capital, Guatemala City, violent acts against citizens were also recorded. The criticism, according to the Peasant Development Committee (Codeca), is that there was a police presence and they did not take immediate action.

“We denounce and repudiate this repression against the people of Guatemala, who are peacefully demonstrating against corruption and demanding structural changes,” the organization published in a statement.

For its part, the Ministry of the Interior denied that the attackers were part of the National Civil Police and said that, after the shooting, the search for the vehicles involved was coordinated and the arrest of 11 alleged perpetrators was achieved. In addition, they reported that there is a Police patrol car and a private vehicle on fire.

Minister resigns after pressure from the Prosecutor’s Office

After the violent incidents, on the morning of this Tuesday, October 17, the Minister of the Interior, David Napoleón Barrientos, presented his resignation and it was accepted by the Executive. At the moment, President Alejandro Giammattei is analyzing who will be his replacement.

The now former minister did not detail the reasons for his resignation, but this occurred after pressure from the Prosecutor’s Office, led by Consuelo Porras, who asked Barrientos to use public force to unblock roads nationwide.

The protests and blockades are, precisely, to demand the resignation of the attorney general, whom the protesters accuse of trying to prevent the presidential inauguration of the progressive Bernardo Arévalo, scheduled for January.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested the dismissal of the minister for “disobedience” of an amparo presented by a group of businessmen, the Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial and Financial Associations (Cacif), before the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, to that the protesters be evicted.

The court accepted it and, with this, the Public Ministry asked that it be made effective, that is, that the roads be freed.

However, this Tuesday protests continue throughout the country. Those who were stationed outside the Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that their protest will not end until Porras resigns.

Indigenous authorities shout slogans against the government as their representatives meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Thursday, October 12, 2023. © AP – Santiago Billy

Arévalo demands investigation and respect for the right to protest

“Enough is enough!” said the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, in a public statement, after the violent events in Malacatán.

“In democracy, people are not murdered for political reasons, differences are resolved with a present State that meets the demands of the population. “We demand that the Government initiate effective dialogue actions,” he added.

The protesters also join in criticizing the current Government for not taking action to reach a solution.

After the second round of the presidential elections, in which Arévalo was declared the winner, the Prosecutor’s Office took actions, such as the cancellation of the Semilla movement, to which the elected president belongs, pointing out a case of alleged false signatures to establish the political group.

The previous week, a mediation mission from the Organization of American States (OAS) set up a dialogue table between the Government and representatives of indigenous authorities who have led the national strike.

In a statement, the mission rejected and condemned any act that threatens the integrity of the electoral process, its results and the transition process that will conclude on January 14, 2024, when Bernardo Arévalo and the vice president-elect, Karin Herrera, must assume their positions. .

