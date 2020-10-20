Gérald Darmanin wants to alert the police to avoid “any act of mimicry” after the assassination of a teacher on Friday in the Yvelines.

The Minister of the Interior calls for a “increased vigilance regarding schools and national education staff”, indicates a telegram from the Ministry of the Interior addressed to the prefects, which Franceinfo was able to consult on Tuesday, October 20.

>> Assassinated professor: follow the developments of the investigation in our direct

In this message dated Sunday, October 18, Gérald Darmanin asks the prefects “to remind the police of the need to show increased vigilance, particularly with regard to the protection of schools, in order to prevent any act which could be committed by imitation”, after the attack on the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine teacher. “I remind you of the high level of terrorist threat and urge you to take all the measures you deem necessary in the territories in order to guarantee the security of our fellow citizens”, continued the minister.

Gérald Darmanin asks the prefects, “in conjunction with academy inspectors and school directors”, to organize “a rapid rise of all threats likely to weigh on teaching staff, staff working in schools as well as on students”. The departmental evaluation groups (GED), chaired by the prefects, will have to meet weekly, recommends this telegram.

The Minister also calls for taking into account and analysis of the threat level of “all content detected on social networks (hate calls, specific threats, etc.)”, as well as effective management of “people reported being radicalized”, in particular “individuals suffering from psychiatric disorders”. “Any incident or disturbance to public order must be notified immediately to my office”, also writes Gérald Darmanin.

In addition, he wants to be renewed “to the police the vigilance instructions which should be observed for their own protection, in the exercise of their missions but also outside the service”. “I am counting on your total mobilization and those of the internal security forces in order to fight the Islamist terrorist threat”, writes the Minister of the Interior at the conclusion of this telegram.