His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, received His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of Defense, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials in the Ministry of Defense, and members of the delegation accompanying the Greek Minister of Defense.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations of cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in the defense and military fields, and ways of developing them in order to achieve common interests, in addition to the distinguished relations of cooperation and strategic partnership that exist between the UAE and the Republic of Greece, and the support that these relations enjoy from the leaderships of the two countries.