Minister of Sports of Ukraine Gutzeit urged not to allow Russians to participate in international competitions

Minister of Sports of Ukraine and President of the National Fencing Federation of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit called on the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to make an appeal regarding the participation of Russian athletes in competitions. His words lead Inside The Games.

Gutzeit urged the FIE not to involve Russians before tournaments. “We call on the FIE to follow the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in official competitions even under the FIE flag,” he said.

Earlier, Gutzeit announced that local athletes would boycott tournaments with the participation of Russians and Belarusians. The decision was announced at a meeting with all-Ukrainian federations of Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

At the end of February, many international sports organizations stopped allowing Russians to compete on the recommendation of the IOC. In some disciplines, such as football, hockey, athletics and figure skating, athletes are completely suspended. In motorsport, cycling, tennis and chess, Russians continue to perform in a neutral status.