Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin: the introduction of the fan card is not subject to revision

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin assessed the likelihood of canceling the fan card at Russian Premier League (RPL) football matches. His words lead RIA News.

The politician refused to believe that the fan card is killing football. He said the decision was made for safety and cheer culture. “This is the president’s decision, there will be no turning back,” Matytsin emphasized, adding that the decision cannot be revised.

In May 2023, the Russian government simplified obtaining a Fan ID for three categories of citizens. Now children under 14 years of age, disabled people and pensioners can receive a fan card remotely.

The State Duma adopted the Fan ID law in December 2021. To enter the stands for RPL matches, each fan is required to have a personalized spectator card, which was previously impossible to issue remotely. In response to this decision, active fans of RPL clubs, except Grozny's Akhmat, announced a boycott of league matches.